Festival of Chichester - celebrating the music of Renaissance masters

Greatest Glory Of Our Muses sees the Chichester-based consort South Downs Soloists return to the Festival of Chichester on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm.

Their concert in St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, PO19 1UR, will see them celebrate the music of Renaissance masters Thomas Tallis and Robert White, who was extolled by Morley as the “greatest glory of our muses.” The concert will also feature the first performance of new music, Fremuit spiritu Jesus, by the group’s director George Haynes. Tickets are £20, children £10 available from the Festival of Chichester box office.

“We are a group of eight professional singers with me directing,” George explains. “We have been doing a few concerts in Chichester and in the West Sussex area. We started in 2021 and we did a concert in Petworth. I am lucky enough to sing in the cathedral choir. I am a lay vicar and a couple of the others were at the time and a few of us wanted to do more concert work outside of what we do in the cathedral and that was the aim when we started.

“For the cathedral we sing eight times a week at least and all the other little concerts and things that the cathedral choir does. And it's great. I have been there nearly seven years and it's a really good placement for somebody that wants to sing to a really high standard in a cathedral choir. Chichester Cathedral choir is one of the best. We have got lovely colleagues and a really happy atmosphere but I just thought it would be nice to have a bit more variety of performance.

George Haynes (contributed pic)

“We have done between one and three concerts a year. Last year we managed to do three which was quite a lot for us considering that we're all working singers. This year the big thing for us is the Festival of Chichester concert which is a great time to put a concert on. I would like to do perhaps one or two more concerts a year but it's partly down to finding the right number of sponsors and so on. It's about building up a big book of sponsors if we can.

“When it comes to devising a programme it is basically down to me, and the others will say what they think of it. This one is Greatest Glory Of Our Muses which is what the composer Thomas Morley wrote about Robert White. We are featuring quite a lot of Robert White's music. He was around at the time when the big three were Byrd and Tallis and White himself but his legacy has slipped a bit since then and it's nice now to revive interest in his music. He had a slightly different style to the other two. His style feels more direct and more in your face than the others.”

Partly White has been eclipsed, George believes, because not so much of his music survives “whereas Byrd and Tallis have a huge catalogue.” But George would argue that White is absolutely their equal.

“We did our first concert for the Festival of Chichester last year in the Assembly Room and this year we are at St John's. We did a concert two years ago there but not in the festival. It's a lovely place for a small consort of singers to perform.”