Festive colours, enchanted winter garden and showstopping trees launch Christmas at Petworth House

This festive season, the National Trust’s Petworth House and Park in West Sussex is inviting visitors to celebrate the Colours of Christmas (November 25 to January 1).

The house will be dressed for the festivities with stunning trees and floral displays, inspired by the colours within its extraordinary art collection. There will be choirs singing in the courtyard, a Christmas Makers Market, creative workshops and late openings.

Visitors will be transported to an enchanting world of yuletide colour, stepping into a magical winter garden in the Marble Hall, filled with ivy. A beautiful floral archway and majestic sleigh pulled by foliage reindeer create two unique opportunities for festive photos with family and friends.

The Little Dining Room will be wreathed in natural greens under a leafy light display, and in the famous Carved Room the work of Grinling Gibbons has been recreated in brilliant gold and festooned on the trees in celebration of his ornate carvings. A showstopping 15ft-high tree fills the Red Room, but the journey doesn’t end there.

A fabulous display of fanciful desserts will be waiting in the Historic Kitchens. Eagle-eyed visitors may spot some playful mice hiding amongst the sensational puddings.

Oak Hall will be adorned with flowers and the gentle warmth of sunset hues from George Jones’ painting ‘The Battle of Waterloo’ which hangs on the wall. From there, the vibrant decorations of the Somerset Room bring the collection to life like never before. A magnificent tree takes centre stage in the Square Dining Room, dressed in blue Chinoiserie baubles inspired by the room’s paintings and ceramics.

Visitors can also experience a magical evening atmosphere at Petworth House when the lights sparkle extra bright after dark and choirs sing in the courtyard during special late night openings.

There will be a Christmas Makers Market on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December, featuring stalls lined with high quality artisan gifts including jewellery, homewares, textiles and art. This event is being held in partnership with Petworth Pop Up: Makers Market, and is on the evening of the late shopping event in Petworth town.

Sarah Taylor, Senior Programming Officer at Petworth House says: “Our Colours of Christmas display will show Petworth House like never before, and we can’t wait for our visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere. The decorations are more spectacular than ever, taking inspiration from the house itself and the stunning works within our collection, and there’s so much more to enjoy, from the choirs in the courtyard to the workshops and Makers Market, and of course the magical evening openings which have proven so popular. It promises to be an idyllic Christmas experience and a feast for the senses!”

Petworth’s Colours of Christmas is open from Saturday 25 November 2023 to Monday 1 January 2024, 10:30am-4:30pm. Closed 24 and 25 December. Petworth House is open 10:30am-4:30pm, last entry 4pm. The garden and main car park are open from 10am-5pm.No advanced booking needed, but visitors are required to purchase a ticket to the site to enter, free for National Trust members.

Events this Christmas at Petworth House

Christmas Makers Market

Sat 2 Dec, 10am-7pm (Main car park open until 8pm) & Sun 3 Dec, 10am-4pm. Located in the Battery House Studio.

Find your Christmas presents and a treat for yourself at this festive makers market that features high quality artisan gifts. You’ll find a range of beautiful handmade products including jewellery, homewares, textiles and art. This event is held in partnership with Petworth Pop Up: Makers Market.

Petworth Lates: Colours of Christmas

Experience the magical festivities at Petworth House when the lights sparkle after dark and listen to a choir singing in the courtyard on both dates. Normal admission applies, National Trust members free. Visitors can arrive via Church Lodge reception (by St Mary's Church in Petworth town) or the main visitor car park.

Sat 2 Dec, open until 7pm, last entry to house 6:30pm

You can explore the Christmas Makers Market in the Battery House Studio, full of Christmas gift inspiration, along with Petworth House.

Fri 22 Dec, open until 7pm, Winter Solstice, last entry to house 6:30pm

See the spectacular Christmas display in Petworth House out of hours on this winter solstice.