The festive season is in full swing at The Beachy Head Story with a pop-up Christmas exhibition, creative workshops and children’s activities during the seasonal holidays.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the highlights of the programme of events at the venue in Beachy Head Road is a pop-up Christmas exhibition featuring festive objects from Eastbourne’s past.

The Christmas display is now open and among the artefacts is a 1937 menu from the Grand Hotel; a collection of Victorian Christmas cards sent to Eastbourne residents; a programme for a Grand Christmas Eve Concert with Eastbourne Girls’ Choir and Eastbourne Silver Band at the Winter Garden in 1961; a small Christmas card sent to a cook at Summerdown Camp in 1918 and a Queen’s Hotel Christmas Day menu from 1949.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Younger members of the family can get creative and join in the festive fun making a Pom Pom Snowman at a session on Tuesday 19 December from 10.30am-12.30pm. There will also be a chance to explore wintry tales in the exhibition. The session is suitable for children aged five and over and costs £2.50 per child.

Most Popular

The festive season is in full swing at The Beachy Head Story with a pop-up Christmas exhibition, creative workshops and children’s activities during the seasonal holidays. Picture; Visit Eastbourne

The last workshop in The Beachy Head Story’s Creative Writing series will be held on Monday 11 December from 10.30am-12.15pm.

The theme for the workshop - with Writer in Residence Annalie Seaman - is The Experience of Landscape and participants will be looking at the Beachy Head landscape and seascape through a sense-of-place perspective.

The workshop will ask how we experience landscape and what it means to belong in a land as well as exploring the notion of home and ask how it applies to us. The session is £8 and can be booked at https://heritageeastbourne.onlineticketseller.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beachy Head Story gift shop is also open daily in the run up to Christmas stocked with locally sourced and made products and gifts.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “With Christmas and the school holidays almost upon us, there is plenty going on at the Beachy Head Story for families.