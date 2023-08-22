Filmmakers clean up East Wittering beach for next film

As water pollution hits the news once more, an independent film company is taking an innovative, environmental approach to fundraise for their next film; through cleaning beaches for litter.The crew of the film cleaned up East Wittering beach on the 19th of August, with the help of Surfers Against Sewage, who provided materials for the clean-up.

“It was depressing to see how much plastic there was on what, at first glance, looks like an immaculate beach. But it just adds to our incentive to make this film, and continue our work in tackling modern day issues like waterside pollution at Silicon Gothic Films” - Joseph Archer, Co-founder - Silicon Gothic Films

Silicon Gothic is a new, independent film company. It was founded in 2022 by Itchenor filmmaker, Cathy Wippell, and the award-winning director, Joseph Archer.

Their next film, ‘Black Samphire’ is set to shoot in Itchenor and Chichester. It stars upcoming actress Ishtar Currie-Wilson, whose past credits include Lockwood and Co (Netflix) and the highly anticipated prequel to ‘The Omen’ (Twentieth Century Fox and Disney).

The 'Black Samphire' core crew on their beach clean-up (East Wittering)

Last weekend, on the 19th of August, the core crew of Silicon Gothic’s next film ‘Black Samphire’, undertook a beach clean at East Wittering beach in order to fundraise for the film and Surfers Against Sewage.

During the clean-up, the team filled almost two full bags of rubbish, equating to about six kilos of plastic waste. The majority of the plastic waste found was made up of sailing waste, fishing gear and plastic food wrapping.

These discoveries served to validate and expand the team's incentive to make ‘Black Samphire’, which explores waterside pollution through an innovative folk-horror narrative.

The full crew will also clean London Southbank on the 3rd of September.

10% of all money raised from the crowdfunder will be donated to Surfers Against Sewage in a bid to continue the fight against waterside pollution.