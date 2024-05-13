Final countdown to Spring Market & Streets of Hailsham Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on for this year's Hailsham Spring Market which takes place in Vicarage Field this coming Saturday (18th May) from 8.30am to 3pm, and organisers are confident that like last year's inaugural event, it will be a great shopping opportunity offering something for everyone.

Vicarage Field will be home to a range of street market stalls selling locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories. Confirmed traders for the event to date include those selling handmade children's clothing, knitting supplies, confectionery, homemade jams and preserves, fudge, homemade jewellery, crochet items, freshly cut flowers and more. There will also be an information stall from the Marie Curie charity.

The Hailsham Spring Market will coincide with 'Streets of Wealden' which also takes place in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street on the day. The event, which has come about via Government funding secured by Wealden District Council, will feature a variety of entertainment including Circo Rum Ba Ba - L'Hotel - 'the smallest hotel in the world' erupts into glittering cabaret, Talking Birds - The Whale, whereby people can become both audience and character in the 'tiny theatrical experience' and Roo'd - giant bouncing kangaroos with an ability to be cheeky and funny.

Other acts include Dizzy O'Dare - The Giant Balloon Show, balloon sculptures combined with high energy comedy and the all-important giant balloon, Inside Out Theatre, a tale of two men in pursuit to outwit each other, Xena Flame (hula-hooping) and Dolly Delicious (stilt walker).

"Residents and visitors can expect everything from the finest food and gifts on sale on the day at the Town Council's Spring Market, in addition to some amazing street entertainment as part of the Streets of Hailsham event" said Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts. "Our market events attract traders and visitors from across the region and our forthcoming Spring Market will be no exception, especially as it's coinciding with the Streets of Wealden attractions!"

"Whilst there are further arrangements to be made, we are confident that the day's market and street entertainment offerings will be well received by the public and provide fun for everyone."