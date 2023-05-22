Find a spark of creativity this bank holiday Weekend with these activities in Hove

Rockwater, the beautiful beachside destination based in Hove announced its schedule of activities and events for guests to enjoy over the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend from May 29.

Rockwater Calligraphy Workshop

In the cosy Rockwater Lodge, the monthly Book Club will be coming together once again for companionship in literature. In partnership with the local Kemptown Bookshop, host Cathy Hayward will be on hand to guide guests through a chosen book for the evening. Enjoy a relaxed evening exploring everything from contemporary and literary fiction to historical fiction.

Rockwater Book Club – 29th May 2023 - 6:30-8:30pm in the Rockwater Lodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rockwater’s Chess Club will also be in full swing for guests in the competitive spirit. Led by the tutelage and experience of Rockwater’s Chess Facilitator Andrew Wallace, it’s the perfect opportunity for families and friends to test their mental strength.

Most Popular

Rockwater Calligraphy Workshop

Rockwater Chess Club – 29th May 2023 - 7:00-9:00pm in the Rockwater Lodge

On the following day, guests are more than welcome to Join the Modern Calligraphy Co for a blissful evening to create a beautiful calligraphy artwork inspired by the sea. Perfect for complete beginners right up to experienced artists and calligraphers, the two-hour workshop will offer an expert tutorial in the process of creating letterforms, bringing together words, and finally creating a stunning lettered artwork inspired by the beautiful surroundings at Rockwater.

Rockwater Watercolour Calligraphy Workshop - 7:00-9:00pm in the Rockwater Lodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad