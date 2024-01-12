BREAKING

Find out about local railway heritage

Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society (ENHAS) run a series of monthly talks to which visitors are welcome.
By Helen WarrenContributor
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At ENHAS's January meeting Adrian Backsall will be talking about “The Remarkable Engineering of Railway Tunnels”, telling us about working and dis-used railway tunnels while illustrating his talk with his own superb photos.

Adrian says: ”The brickwork skills from 170 years ago defy belief and are a real insight into Victorian, industrial archaeology.

Join us at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA, on Friday 26th January at 7.30pm. Members are free, visitors £2.50. To find out more see www.EastbourneArchaeoilogy.org.uk

Related topics:Victorian