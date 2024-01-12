Find out about local railway heritage
Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society (ENHAS) run a series of monthly talks to which visitors are welcome.
At ENHAS's January meeting Adrian Backsall will be talking about “The Remarkable Engineering of Railway Tunnels”, telling us about working and dis-used railway tunnels while illustrating his talk with his own superb photos.
Adrian says: ”The brickwork skills from 170 years ago defy belief and are a real insight into Victorian, industrial archaeology.
Join us at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA, on Friday 26th January at 7.30pm. Members are free, visitors £2.50. To find out more see www.EastbourneArchaeoilogy.org.uk