Find out about volunteering at a St Michaels Hospice charity shop

St Michael’s Hospice is inviting you to five of their high-street shops throughout March to take part in their Open Days, encouraging the local community to find out more about their Retail department and the current volunteer roles available.

Volunteer Recruitment Open Days

If you’re looking for ways to make a difference in your local community, network with new people or maybe gain new skills to build your CV, why not consider joining the Hospice’s retail team?

The open days will take place on the following dates and locations; Monday March 20 at 66 Queens Road, Hastings, Tuesday March 21 at 56 Devonshire Road, Bexhill on Sea, Wednesday March 22 at 42a Hight Street, Battle, Wednesday March 22 at 31 – 33 Cinque Ports, Rye and Thursday March 23 at 32 Kings Road, St Leonards on Sea.

Rose Bedford, Head of Retail and Business Development, said; “We are very fortunate to be supported by our volunteers at St Michael’s Hospice.

“In retail they help us to raise vital funds which helps to support and enable the community of Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss.

“It also allows people to make new friends, build on their skills, and support their local community.

“We would love for you to come along to one of our Open Days to discuss what opportunities we have available.”