Firebrand among the New Park films in Chichester

Firebrand (contributed pic)

Firebrand is the story of the only wife of King Henry VIII (Jude Law) who managed to survive his tumultuous sovereignty, Catherine Parr (Alicia Vikander).

This handsome period drama is based on the 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle and is a survival tale as good as any. The two leads provide stellar performances with Oscar-winner Vikander being quietly compelling in every scene while an almost unrecognisable Law revels in playing the decaying king.

It Ends with Us is adapted from the worldwide bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and a chance to chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

When Lily’s first love re-enters her life, her new, exciting but volatile relationship is upended, and she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Heart of an Oak is a poetic, documentary film that explores the inner life of a 210-year-old, 17-metre high oak tree in Sologne in north-central France. As we explore the eco-system of this complex forest, we encounter wildlife families co-existing within their own society, experiencing problems with the neighbours, education, solidarity, self-protection and survival. Tree wardens Paula Chatfield and Jenny Cole will answer questions in the bar afterwards on local trees and how to help with their preservation.

Anne-Marie Flynn