Firework fun in Arundel

The annual Arundel Church of England Primary School fireworks celebration will take place this Friday.The event which includes a fabulous firework display alongside food and drink stalls is to raise much needed funds for the school.
By Hannah ClubbContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
It is organised by the Friends of Arundel Church of England School (FACES).

The family event is supported by the generous business community in Arundel and beyond.

Andrew Simpson, headteacher at the school said: "Our fireworks event is a fantastic celebration of the school's community and is a great opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a wonderful event. I would like to thank our brilliant business community for their support. We want to also extend our enormous gratitude to our local neighbours who help our school in so many ways. We are aiming to make sure we limit any disruption to them on the night and thank them for their continued patience and support."

    Sponsorship and support this year has come from CALA Homes, Sims Williams, The Red Lion, Arundel, Arundel Post Office, Arundel Exterior Cleaning, Bear Kustoms Paintworks, Arundel Gin and Arun Meats.

    The event is sold out and there will be no tickets available on the night. Anyone attending the event is asked to walk to the school where possible but if they are driving to please park responsibly and consider our neighbours when parking, arriving and leaving.

