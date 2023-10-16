Fireworks display at Billingshurst promises to be the best yet

The annual Billingshurst Fireworks Display takes place at Jubilee Fields on October 21st and this year’s event promises to be the best yet.

Hosted by the Billingshurst Sports & Recreation Association, the display will once again be organised by Aurora Fireworks and will be choreographed to music and will include some spectacular new Stage Flame Projectors.

Stephen Byles from Aurora said: "This will add a really dramatic and unique feature into the display, made possible by our recent acquisition of Special Effects Company SFX Supplies & Hire and Force FX.2

The display starts at 7.30pm, gates open at 5.30pm and there will be rides and attractions for children along with a BBQ, refreshments and an inside and outside bar. Our chosen charity, Chestnut Tree House, will be in attendance selling merchandise, including their popular glow sticks.

Speaking on behalf of the BSRA, Mark Betts comments: “The inclusion of the special effects, coupled with the new feature of a Grand Finale will hopefully give this years event an even bigger wow factor and send the crowd home happy.

"We'd like to thank Highwood, Arunway and Billingshurst Lions for their support in making this years event happen and also to the 10 local compnaies who have sponsored the Finale.”

Admission is by cash on the gate priced at £25/family of 4, Adult £10, Child £5 with children under three free.