Fishing on Hailsham Town Council's Waterways

Don't forget, angling enthusiasts can enjoy the best coarse fishing and cast a line on the Town Council’s waterways.

Fishing is currently permitted on season at two Town Council managed sites: Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike.

Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira said: "For the keen fisherman, there isn’t a better place for fishing than the Hailsham Country Park lake. Besides enjoying the beauty of the surrounding areas, there’s an abundance of fish to catch and the nearby Hempstead Pond site provides anglers with a wide variety of species to target too."

Yearly season tickets are available via the Town Council (£40 adult; £25 senior citizens, disabled and children under 16 years). A current Environment Agency rod licence and passport photo must be produced when purchasing permits.

If you wish to purchase a season ticket, please telephone 01323 841702 or send an email.