Five Way Split are Eastbourne jazz guests

Members of Five Way Split (pic by Monika S Jakubowska)

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The band is made up of some of the best and most popular jazz musicians in the UK. On the front line are trumpeter Quentin Collins, who is a regular choice to play with Kyle Eastwood (son of Clint) whenever he's in the UK and Europe, and sax star Vasilis Xenopoulos, most famous for his long-standing collaboration with award-winning guitarist Nigel Price. The rhythm section comprises three stalwarts of the UK jazz scene: Rob Barren (piano), Matyas Hofecker (bass) and Matt Home (drums).

“The band was formed in London in 2020, when performance opportunities were scarce but creative energy was strong. Their shared passion for the music of the hard bop greats, plus their own compositions in the same style, led to their first album All The Way and a nationwide tour last year that played at the top jazz clubs throughout the country including Ronnie Scott's. They continue that tour in 2024 and are booked to appear at the Swanage Jazz Festival and others throughout the summer. Any fans of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers or the Horace Silver Quintet will appreciate Five Way Split's musical repertoire and find much to enjoy in their style and presentation.

“The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available) or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.”

Annette added: “Run entirely by an enthusiastic band of volunteers on a not-for-profit basis, the Fishermen's Club has been home to Splash Point Jazz Club since 2016. After the inevitable break for Covid, our regular supporters returned in great numbers to support live music in the town, and they have continued to do so ever since. There is no need to become a member of the club, everyone is welcome to come along, but we do put out monthly newsletters to anyone who signs up for this, with details of upcoming events at both Eastbourne and our sister club at Seaford.

“With gigs on the last Wednesday of each month, our mission is to present top UK jazz musicians as headliners, with the occasional visiting American or European player taking centre stage. As the events booker, I aim to have something different each month – for example by not programming two vocalists or similar bands in successive months. Every month, and every musician, is special to us.