Foodie fun at Borde Hill Gardens this Father's Day

Borde Hill Gardens is hosting a fantastic event for food lovers this Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19), and dad’s go free when accompanied by family.

By Megan O'Neill
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:54 pm
Sculpture exhibition at Borde Hill Garden. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Eat Fresh, Buy Local Food Market will be a celebration of the best Sussex food and drink producers, with hand-selected stalls.

There will be a programme of demonstrations, talks and live music.

Stalls from local producers include Balcombe Pie Kitchen, Resident Pheasant chocolate, DebeurrAh Butters, Katie’s Nuttery, Ridley’s Bakery, The Sussex Bee, MD Teas, The Great British Charcuterie, South Brockwells Farm Partnership and Ridgeview Vineyard.

Admission is included in the price of your ticket to the Garden. Book in advance or buy on the day. The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

