Foodie fun at Borde Hill Gardens this Father's Day

Sculpture exhibition at Borde Hill Garden. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Eat Fresh, Buy Local Food Market will be a celebration of the best Sussex food and drink producers, with hand-selected stalls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a programme of demonstrations, talks and live music.

Stalls from local producers include Balcombe Pie Kitchen, Resident Pheasant chocolate, DebeurrAh Butters, Katie’s Nuttery, Ridley’s Bakery, The Sussex Bee, MD Teas, The Great British Charcuterie, South Brockwells Farm Partnership and Ridgeview Vineyard.