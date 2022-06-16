Foodie fun at Borde Hill Gardens this Father's Day

Eat Fresh, Buy Local Food Market will be a celebration of the best Sussex food and drink producers, with hand-selected stalls.
There will be a programme of demonstrations, talks and live music.
Stalls from local producers include Balcombe Pie Kitchen, Resident Pheasant chocolate, DebeurrAh Butters, Katie’s Nuttery, Ridley’s Bakery, The Sussex Bee, MD Teas, The Great British Charcuterie, South Brockwells Farm Partnership and Ridgeview Vineyard.
Admission is included in the price of your ticket to the Garden. Book in advance or buy on the day. The event will run from 10am to 4pm.