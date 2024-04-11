Former Gatwick pilot charts partner's cancer journey

Steve Ford (contributed pic)

It comes from former Gatwick based pilot and Billingshurst resident Steve Ford, aged 64. His partner Amber comes from Midhurst. The book has been published by 20 West, eBook £3.99, paperback £8.99, hardback £14.99, available from Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles, Kindle and Apple Books. For more information visit www.lovinglife.uk

Steve explained: “Following the cancer diagnosis and treatment of my partner I struggled to find resources for partners, family and friends.For partners and family faced with a loved one’s life-changing event, whether it is a cancer diagnosis, illness or any form of health challenge, the question is how do you cope and where on earth do you start. Loving Life shares some of the secrets that those on the sidelines need in order to survive.”

Steve says he has “been writing for five years in order to share real-world experiences with a global audience. The purpose of this book is to improve a partner and wider family’s awareness and strategy around the challenges they will face whilst their loved one deals with a life-changing event. This insight and perspective will strengthen the support network around the patient at the centre of the event. This heart-warming narrative of overcoming fear and anxiety, with hope and courage, is a truly inspirational guide to how we could all learn from those who have conquered their own fears.

“With healthcare professionals and organisations directly supporting the patient, who supports the partners, family and friends? Loving Life shares some of the secrets that those on the sidelines need.”

Steve added: “How someone shares their concerns, when and to whom is always going to be different. It’s too easy to criticise and say ‘Oh, for goodness’ sake, you should have done this or you should have done that!’ Something that is easy to say from the outside looking in. We are all different and some people march themselves off to the doctor’s and some people need support to get there, mentally and physically. Amber needed support.

“It became pretty obvious fairly quickly that it is equally important for partners, family and friends to look after themselves as well. In doing so, it frees them up to better support a loved one with spare capacity at what is a critically important time in their lives.”

Steve confirmed: “Following two years of treatment Amber is doing very well. There is ongoing preventative treatment but she has successfully completed her initial treatment.