FORTIS Championships, hosted by Ben Shephard, returns to Westgate Leisure Centre

A popular national workout challenge, hosted by TV star Ben Shephard, will be returning to Westgate Leisure Centre next month (October 30).

The contest, which is open to everyone and free to enter, challenges teams to sweat, squat and lunge through a HIIT class like no other, for the chance to be named the ultimate FORTIS champions.

Participants will get the chance to meet TV star and fitness fanatic, Ben Shephard, at the finals – plus win a host of top prizes, including £500 cash, an Everyone Active annual membership and a luxury spa day and overnight stay for two.

Returning for its second year, the formidable FORTIS Championships have been devised following the popularity of FORTIS, powered by Speedflex classes, which have been running at the centre since 2021.

The inclusive class is a 30-minute workout, that promises to deliver ‘HIIT without the Hurt’. The workout is based around a unique personalised resistance concept, allowing every participant to train at their own level, no matter their fitness ability.

The championship consists of teams of two, competing against others from across the country, completing a series of high-octane, low-impact challenges. Contestants will make their way up the leaderboard by collecting points awarded for time spent exercising in each individual’s personal heart rate zone.

In this way, effort and tactics become far more important than fitness levels, making the FORTIS Championships a challenge that anyone can win!

Ben said: “Last year we ran the first ever FORTIS Championships and with incredible success, so we’re really excited it's going again for the second year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the classes!

“It’s amazing to see the Speedflex community growing nationally and people from across the country getting involved. I look forward to seeing who steps forward to take on the FORTIS Championships and wish all challengers the best of luck.”

Richard Minton, general manager at Everyone Active’s Westgate Leisure Centre, said: “We were delighted with how many local people got involved in the FORTIS Championships last year. Going into it this year, we hope even more people from the local area will join us and enjoy the inclusive, fun and accessible workout challenge as it’s a brilliant community to be a part of.”

The contest will kick off on October 30 and booking opens on October 16.

To enter, sign up your team of two, by booking two spaces in a Challenge Class via the Everyone Active App.