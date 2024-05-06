Four new West Sussex gardens open their gates for the National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cottage Pulborough

The Cottage is a quintessential English cottage garden, jam packed with a mix of perennials and bulbs on a potentially challenging multi layered site. Comprising four distinct rooms including a small roof terrace, top terrace sitting above the house garden and a vegetable garden built in what was a small swimming pool. This is not a large garden, however every square inch has been used creating a surprise around every corner and level.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cottage, a quintessential English cottage garden in Pulborough.

The Cottage Potts Lane Pulborough RH20 2BT is open for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, May 18 and Saturday, September 7 (10am – 6pm). Admission £6, children free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Home-made teas. Two hour timed slots at 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 4pm. Visits also by arrangement May 6 to October 7 for groups of 10 to 20. Home-made teas inc.

9 Puttock Way Billingshurst

9 Puttock Way is very small, sloping, new build garden which has been transformed from bare heavy clay into a series of spaces with interesting hard landscaping features. An unexpected cacophony of architectural shapes and textures greets you as you walk through the gate, a true plant lover's paradise. This space shows what can be achieved in a short space of time through hard work and passion.

No wheelchair access to garden with multiple levels and many uneven areas.

9 Puttock Way Billingshurst West Sussex RH14 9ZJ Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday and Monday, May 26 and 27 (11am – 4pm). Admission £5, children free. Pre-booking essential. Home-made teas.

Bumble Farm Loxwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bumble Farm is a delightful large country garden. It has been passionately and imaginatively created by the enthusiastic owner, Will, over the past twenty years. It is an interesting garden with a series of circular lawns surrounded by borders, full of mass drift, repeat planting of harmonious perennials, roses, shrubs, and more. There is a newly developed white garden, wisteria pergola, kitchen and cutting garden, fountains and various seating areas.

Bumble Farm Drungewick Lane Loxwood Billingshurst RH14 0RS Is open for the National Garden Scheme on Friday, May 31, Saturday, June 1, Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 (12pm – 5pm). Admission is £6, children free. Book online or pay on the day. Home-made teas.

Berlas Midhurst

Berlas is a 150ft south west facing, sloping town garden which has been developed over ten years including planting the hedges and trees and the creation of a wildlife pond in 2020. The owner, Sue, is an enthusiastic plantswoman, attempting seasonal succession from spring bulbs through to late flowering prairie style planting. Two areas of grass are kept as wild meadows. There are collections of succulents, echeveria, pelargoniums and unusual pots and planters.

Visits by arrangement May 2 to October 13 for groups of 5 to 20. Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme.

Whether your garden is big or small, if you think it has quality, character and interest, we would love to hear from you.

To Find out more visithttps://ngs.org.uk/get-involved/open-your-garden/

Telephone Maggi Hooper, the NGS W. Sussex County Organiser 07793 159304 who will be able to answer all your questions. Contact the NGS Team – Email [email protected] 01483 211535

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More new West Sussex gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme

Brambletye Bramber

Wed 26 June, Wed 3 July (10.30-5). Combined admission with Nightingale House £7, chidren free. Home-made teas at Nightingale House.

Lodsbridge Mill Petworth

Sat 6 July (10-6). Admission £8, children free. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Home-made teas.

Nyetimber Manor Pulborough

Fri 9 Aug (9.30-5). Adm £15, chd £7.50. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk for information & booking. Timed slots at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm & 3.30pm. Home-made teas in medieval barn.

Springbourne Clapham Village

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45478/springbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fri 19, Sat 20 July (10-4). Admission £5. Light refreshments (cash only).