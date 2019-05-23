Four shows to see in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Hailsham artists aim to promote creativity

A group of artists and makers is aiming to promote art in Hailsham.

Born from the annual Hailsham Festival Art Trail, the Hailsham Artists Network is an informal group living in or exhibiting in the town.

They have taken on the role of co-ordinating the Art Trail and have now extended it to become the Trail of Art and Discovery.

This takes place in September, but members are also exhibiting soon at Gallery North. The show features work by Berry Winter, Janet Terry, Jennifer Bisset, Julia Lloyd-Jones, Linda Mauldon, Louise Birch, Sophie Douglas, Josie Tipler, Valerie Evans and Gallery resident artists. Entrance to the gallery at 70 High Street, Hailsham, is free.

The show starts on Saturday, May 25, and runs until June 29 (Tues-Sat, 10am-4pm). Visit hailshamartistsnetwork.co.uk.

The picture by Richard Goldsmith shows Valerie Evans, Sophie Douglas, Josie Tipler, Linda Mauldon, Julia Lloyd-Jones, Jennifer Bissett and Janet Terry.

A wonderful adaptation of Alan Menken’s Sister Act

Seaford Musical Theatre presents Sister Act at The Barn Theatre next month.

The show runs from June 7-9 and from June 13-15.

A spokesperson said: “When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, played by Donna Bull, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior (Kate Long).”

Tickets for this wonderful version of Alan Menken’s musical can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre or in person at Seaford Tourist Information Centre.

There are shows at 7.30pm and 2.30pm.

German choir visit twin town for concert

SBC Singers, based at Seaford Baptist Church, are welcoming a visiting Choir from Germany at their next concert.

‘Midsummer Miscellany of Popular Songs’ is at 7pm on Friday, May 31.

The programme ranges from Mozart and Sibelius via Lionel Bart and ‘Sussex by the Sea’ to Elvis, ABBA and The Troggs. There will also be guest instrumentalists.

Entrance is free.

The Bönningstedt PopChor ‘Come Together’, from Seaford’s twin town, have sung in Seaford many times before. They are making a four-day visit to Seaford, and may “pop-up” to sing both in the town centre and on the seafront on May 31.

Accompanist wanted for choral society this summer

Hailsham Choral Society is looking for a new accompanist.

The singers rehearse on Thursdays (7.30pm-9.30pm) at Hailsham Civic Community Centre and perform four main concerts a year.

The society is looking for a skilled and sensitive keyboard player with good sight-reading and score-reading skills to start in September. The ability to play the organ would be an advantage. The successful candidate should be able to work well as part of a team.

Visit www.hailshamchoral.org or apply by email to hcsinfo@hailshamchoral.org with a CV and covering letter.

Closing date for applications is June 15.