Four shows to see in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Chamber music festival returns for eighth year

Now in its eighth year the Lewes Chamber Music Festival (LCMF) returns from Thursday to Saturday, June 6-8.

The event has a reputation for world-class performers and outstanding concerts.

The festival’s founder and artistic director, Beatrice Philips, was born and raised in Lewes and first picked up a musical instrument as a child while at Sunday School at St John’s Sub Castro church, the main festival venue.

With the help of the local music services Beatrice went on to study the violin locally, then at Kings College London, The Royal Academy of Music, The Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and the Conservatoire National de Superior de Music in Paris.

Beatrice now travels the world playing with symphony orchestras and chamber ensembles, but every June she returns to her home town along with some of Europe’s greatest professional chamber musicians.

Find out more at www.leweschambermusicfestival.com.

A superb trip down memory lane with Tommy Cooper

Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show will be at Lewes Little Theatre on Saturday, June 1 (7.30pm).

Hambledon Productions’ comedy celebration stars John Hewer giving a remarkable performance as the iconic funnyman.

A spokesperson said: “Complete with live musical accompaniment, this critically acclaimed tribute is full of magic and mirth and is the perfect celebration of Britain’s favourite comedian.”

The show played Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the summer. Chortle said: “If you fancy a trip down memory lane, then it’s money, ticket, ticket, money. Just like that!”

Tickets cost £10-£12 from www.lewestheatre.org. Call the box office on 01273 474826.

Alice Frick knows the recipe for disaster

UK-based Austrian comedian Alice Frick brings her stand-up show What the Frick to the Brighton Fringe.

A request for sex talk in German, a crippling back injury and coming out to her religious grandmother, Alice says she knows the recipe for disaster well.

Her Brighton show is at the Junkyard Dogs, The Howler, Brighthelm Centre, North Road, BN1 1YD, until Saturday, June 1, at 6.30pm (50 mins).

In her own words, Alice is a comedy child of Ellen DeGeneres and Miranda Hart with an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent, dressed by Maria von Trapp.

Find out more at www.alicefrick.com.

Celebrating 50 years of Fleetwood Mac’s music

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac celebrate one of the best rock bands of all time at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Friday, June 7.

This new concert marks 50 years of the band and features a special blues set that pays tribute to the Peter Green era.

A spokesperson said: “Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.”

The concert starts at 8pm and tickets cost £26.50-£36.50. Call 01323 412000.