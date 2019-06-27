Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Bowler Crab brings Bard’s comedy to Bexhill

Bowler Crab’s hilarious new production, William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, will be touring to Bexhill Manor Barn (indoors) for the first time on Friday, July 5.

Artistic director Stephen J John said: “We opened last weekend at our resident venue in the open air at Half House Farm (near Three Oaks) and the weather was kind to us and the audience feedback was absolutely fantastic. Thanks to all who came along!”

Stephen continued: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is our 14th full Shakespearean production to date. It is a magical comedy with song, dance, romance, laughter and an awful lot of action.

“With some new cast members and others that are BC regulars, it has been a great pleasure to direct and re-approach the play from a completely different angle to our previous full production in 2013.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or call 07801893115.

Herstmonceux Castle holds Canada Day celebration

Herstmonceux Castle is hosting a special Canada Day Celebration on Sunday, June 30 (10am-4pm), to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bader International Study Centre.

Throughout the day there will be have-a-go archery, falconry and living history displays, face painting, a stilt man, plus Canadian-themed food. The gardens are also looking stunning, with special planting to mark the 25th anniversary. The castle’s special guest will be Andrew J Feustel, NASA astronaut and Queen’s alumnus.

During the afternoon there will be a short classical concert in the Ballroom by the Symphonova Orchestra. Admission is free but seats must be reserved. Call 01323 834470 or visit www.herstmonceux-castle.com.

Beautiful pots on display at Claylands exhibition

The blackShed gallery in Robertsbridge is touring the Sussex claylands in its new exhibition.

The show features beautifully crafted pots by Martin Brockman, as well as photos by Carô Gervay

A spokesperson said: “In 1986 Martin Brockman packed a suitcase and embarked on a clay tour of the UK. Over the past 18 months, combining over 30 years of experience, he’s been visiting sites in and around Sussex, digging clay, making and firing kilns (in a wheelbarrow). Crude, raw and uncompromising, the culmination of Martin’s recent work is on show until July 22.”

Visit www.theblackshedgallery.org.uk.

A tribute to the unique tunes of five huge artists

The fictional Wilbury family of travelling musicians are reunited at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on July 13 (7.30pm).

Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys Experience pays tribute to the English–American supergroup, which featured Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.

A spokesperson said: “This joyous, up-tempo feel-good celebration of classic pop music is a fantastic night out to remember five of the biggest names in popular music, who came together to form something uniquely special.”

Tickets from £24.50. Call 01323 412000.