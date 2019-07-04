Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

New art trail in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice has launched a fantastic new community art trail.

The HeART to Heart art trail started on Thursday, July 4, and has the support of headline sponsor Thakeham.

Walkers and art fans have the chance to discover 26 hearts around East Grinstead, Crawley, Horsham and Reigate by following a trail map.

Find out heart’s individual stories, and unlock rewards on a special mobile app.

Join in creative activities, and seek out smaller wire hearts in community venues.

Open your heart to local art while supporting your local hospice. It’s the perfect way to enjoy some free, summer time fun!

Each heart is uniquely designed by a local artist, and they all bring their own personality, style and flair, and the trail has been supported by Sussex author, Peter James and Professor Brian Cox, OBE.

For more information visit www.stch.org.uk/hearttoheart and follow hearttrailuk on social media.

Sublime music from past 400 years at All Angels Church

Eastbourne’s Renaissance Singers present Music for a Summer’s Evening at the beautiful St Michael and All Angels Church, Berwick, on Sunday, July 7 (6pm).

This popular event has been running for over ten years.

The programme is varied, with music spanning four centuries, and the show features works from Gibbons to Rutter and a collection of madrigals, motets and folksongs.

Entrance to the concert is free with a retiring collection, which will go towards church funds, including a project to restore the famous Bloomsbury paintings in this Grade 1 listed building.

Refreshments will be served after the concert.

Henning set to compere Active Arts’ showcase

Active Arts return to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Wednesday, July 17, for one night only with their new show, Flying High.

Performers will be showcasing their work in a night of comedy, drama, musical theatre, dance and film-making.

Joining Active Arts students this year are talented friends and colleagues from Boathouse Theatre and Open Door.

This year’s Flying High! will be compered the German Comedy Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Henning Wehn.

Doors 7pm. Tickets £12 (£10 conc). Call 01424 229111, email boxoffice@dlwp.com or visit www.dlwp.com/event/flying-high.

A blend of blues and indie from Gomez

Gomez bring their blues infused indie sound to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday, July 18 (7pm).

The band – Ben Ottewell, Tom Gray, Paul Blackburn, Olly Peacock and Ian Ball – released their debut, Bring It On, to critical acclaim, earning the Mercury Prize in 1998 for Album of the Year.

“Since then they have built audiences internationally and their two most recent albums, A New Tide (2009) and Whatever’s on Your Mind (2011), were the highest-charting records of their career. Tickets cost £27.50 from www.dlwp.com.

