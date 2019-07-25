Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

See Wuthering Heights at Lewes Castle

Chapterhouse Theatre Company brings Wuthering Heights to Lewes Castle and Museum on Saturday, August 24 (7pm), for an evening of open-air theatre.

The classic tale by Emily Brontë has been adapted by Laura Turner.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, £11 for children and £46 for a family (two adults and two children).

Tickets and information from Lewes Castle, 01273 486290. Alternatively, call 0871 220 0260 or visit www.seetickets.com.

The production will take place in the Gun Garden. Toilet facilities will be available in Lewes Castle Museum. Please bring rugs or low backed seating.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout the summer, Chapterhouse will be bringing stunning performances of six classic stories to some of the UK and Ireland’s most beautiful outdoor venues, promising to be one of the most enchanting and unmissable events of the summer.”

Find out more at www.chapterhouse.org.

Celebrating the legendary Woodstock rock festival

Matthews’ Southern Comfort (Remembering Woodstock) are at the Hailsham Pavilion on Friday, August 2 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “For three weeks in 1970 Matthews’ Southern Comfort topped the UK charts with their version of the song about the legendary rock festival, Woodstock, which attracted an audience of more than 500,000 staged 12 months earlier. The song that carried the festival name had also been recorded by Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and came to define all the idealism of the late-60s hippie movement.”

Expect a set of both old and new songs from the band to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock festival. Tickets £20. Call 01323 841414 or visit www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Catch one of the Bard’s best at All Saints Centre

Bowler Crab bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to All Saints Centre, Lewes, on Saturday, July 27.

Following sell-out shows in Rye and Bexhill, director Stephen John said: “We are delighted at how warm and receptive the audiences have been on our summer tour of Sussex.”

He continued: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is our 14th full Shakespearean production to date. It is a magical comedy with song, dance, romance, laughter and an awful lot of action.”

The show starts at 7.30pm (doors 7pm). Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com. Call 07801893115 for more information. The Lewes show will be inside.

Artists and craftspeople put their work on sale

Bexhill Artists’ Workspace (BAW) is holding a one-day sale on Saturday, August 3, at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill (10.30am-3.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “As in previous years there will be a large selection of arts and crafts for sale including jewellery, glass work, cartoon books and cards, knitted goods, calligraphy, toys, cards for all occasions, pictures and prints.”

Entry is free and teas and coffees will be available. Visit bawuk.org or call 01323 760112.

Bexhill Artist’s Workspace is a group of artists, designers and craftspeople from Bexhill-on-Sea. New members are always welcome.

