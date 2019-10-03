Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Traditional English tunes with a prog rock edge

The brilliant English rock band Faustus are set to perform at The Old Chapel, Alfriston, on Saturday, October 26 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Faustus are known for captivating audiences with their sheer room-shaking power, vocal precision and instrumental mastery. Put simply, this band has complete command on stage and in the studio.

“Playing music for our times, Faustus take traditional English music, rip it up, put it together again and move it on. A vigorous rhythmic impetus and rock/prog rock influence propels the sound into the here and now and a range of instruments deployed in unconventional ways gives a unique texture, depth and variety to the band’s sound.

“Driving rhythms on bouzouki and guitar are reinforced by the melodeon, fiddle, oboe and cor anglais, creating arrangements that are intriguing and subtle, boisterous or punchy.”

Tickets cost £19.50. Call 01323 841414.

Picture: Richard Gearey.

An evening with a one-man soul band, poet and storyteller

The Big Blue Shed presents Rory McLeod – ex-circus clown and fire eater turned singer-songwriter – at Lewes Con Club this month.

The gig starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 12. Tickets cost £14 (plus booking fee) from www.wegottickets.com/event/464720.

Rory is “a one man soulband, poet and storyteller, singing his own unique upbeat dance stories,” said a spokesperson.

“He’s a modern travelling troubadour using tap shoes, acappella, harmonica, guitar, trombone, spoons, finger cymbals, bandorea, djembe and various percussion instruments. Rory has travelled the globe for different reasons at different times, from Asia to the middle East from Gambia to Cuba.”

Rozi Plain performs special show at Con Club

After a sold-out gig at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin this April, songwriter Rozi Plain brings her band to Lewes Con Club for a special show on Wednesday, October 16 (7.30pm).

Tickets for the concert cost £10 (plus booking fee) from www.seetickets.com.

A spokesperson said: “The music of Rozi Plain has always felt like a freeze-frame.

“A colourful and graceful snapshot of the world, paused, suspended in time, and then gently toyed with, like stepping out of the linear world as we know it.”

Con Club regulars may have previously seen Rozi perform as part of the band This Is The Kit.

Danny pays tribute to the life of Sammy Davis Jr

Danny John-Jules – I’ve Gotta Be Me is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday, October 11 (7.30pm, £29).

This new one-man theatre show takes you on a song and dance trip through the life of Sammy Davis Jr as Danny performs dance routines and songs that evoke the life and times of the greatest all round entertainer. With 20 great songs, including many swing favourites, and Danny’s twinkle toe dance performances, this promises to be an enthralling show.

Danny John-Jules is a household name thanks to his roles in Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise, as well as his appearance in 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing.

