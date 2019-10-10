Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Katy Brand talks about her book at Waterstones

Award-winning comedian and writer Katy Brand will be at Waterstones Brighton on Tuesday, October 15, at 7.30pm.

Katy will be visiting Brighton to give a talk about her first non-fiction book, I Carried a Watermelon: Dirty Dancing and Me.

Part memoir, part homage to Dirty Dancing, the book explores how the film impacted Katy’s own life, but also considers Dirty Dancing as an piece of film making examining social and political issues that are still relevant today.

Katy is an award-winning writer, comedian and actor.

After starting to write and perform comedy as a student at Oxford University, she became a regular on the UK live sketch comedy scene. In 2005 she took her debut Edinburgh show Celebrities are Gods to the Fringe.

This later became her award-winning ITV sketch show, Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show, which she devised, wrote and starred in.

The Total Stone Roses are a force to be reckoned with

The Total Stone Roses are playing a 90-minute set of all the hits at Lewes Con Club on Friday, October 11 (8pm).

These songs include ‘She Bangs The Drums’, ‘Fools Gold’, ‘Waterfall, ‘I Wanna Be Adored’, ‘Love Spreads’ and many more.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout the last year or so The Total Stone Roses have been playing gigs and stunning audiences throughout the country building up a solid fan base that makes them a force to be reckoned with in the tribute scene”

Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) and the gig is suitable for over 14s (under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).

Buy tickets online at www.seetickets.com.

A tribute to three masters of rock ’n roll

Voodoo Room perform the songs of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream at Trading Boundaries, Fletching, on Saturday, October 12 (7pm).

The three-piece is fronted by guitar wizard Peter Orr who has been wowing rock ’n’ roll fans across the UK and Europe for three decades.

A spokesperson said: “The engine room of this power trio is the rhythm section of Jevon Beaumont and John Tonks. Their superlative credentials include: Massive Attack, Duran Duran, Sting, Thunder, Bryan Adams, Fish, Stevie Winwood, Arthur Brown and more.”

Find out more at www.tradingboundaries.com.

Broadcaster and punk Tom Robinson heads to Hailsham

Outspoken singer-songwriter Tom Robinson plays Hailsham Pavilion on Friday, October 18 (7.30pm).

Seats cost £22.50 each from 01323 841414 and hailshampavilion.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “In the heyday of punk no demonstration was complete without a rendition of one of Tom’s anthems. A vocal supporter of Amnesty International, Rock Against Racism and LGBT rights, Robinson enjoyed chart success with hits including ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’, ‘Up Against the Wall’, ‘Listen to the Radio’ and ‘War Baby’, but is perhaps best remembered for ‘Glad to be Gay’, the song that the BBC tried to ban in 1978.”

Enjoy Glenn Miller’s toe-tapping tunes at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre. Click here to find out more.

From The Jam: Bruce Foxton celebrates the 40th anniversary of Setting Sons. Click here to find out more.

Ben Elton tickets selling fast. Click here to find out more.

Deep Purple star performs classic hits in East Sussex. Click here to find out more.

Jim Davidson in Eastbourne. Click here to find out more.