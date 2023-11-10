Free Citizen Science workshop as part of the Lewes STEM festival
Using bicycle pedal power, during the middle of the day the sensing devices will be put to the test to measure air pollution levels in, around, and across the town.
According to a spokesperson: “In the workshop participants will learn about building DIY sensor technologies, how to read and interpret data on local air quality picked up by the DIY built sensors, and to use the data and information to create an Open Source website, to be populated by the air quality data.
“Alongside tech skills participants will learn about citizen science and how such inclusive approaches can be the basis for genuine community science and tech projects.”
The event is free (sign up at Eventbrite and bring your own bicycle) on November 11 from 11am to 3pm at the Town Hall on Lewes High Street.
Participants will be introduced to: Sensing devices, including sensor construction, reading and interpretation, the transmission of sensor data, and its graphic visualisation for the web. Open Street Maps as a source for creating a live air quality map and applying the sensor gathered data. First steps in the construction of a website using the air quality data and information amassed during earlier stages in the workshop. The aim is for this project to continue to be developed after the workshop.
The workshop is led by the Dutch citizen scientist and tech pioneers Diana Wildschut and Harmen Zijp