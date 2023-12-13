A programme of free winter events is taking place in libraries across the county over the coming weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Events include author talks, festive crafts and activities as well as storytelling experiences.

Councillor Claire Dowling said: “If you’re looking for free, friendly and fun things to do this winter, look no further than your local library. With festive events for all ages and a variety of author talks to welcome in the new year, there really is something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, December 16, storyteller John Kirk will be hosting Christmas storytelling experiences at Newhaven and Peacehaven libraries as scavenging and storytelling collide in 40 minutes of festive family fun.

Most Popular

Richard Makin School Night Vegan

On Thursday, December 14, people can make a showstopper festive table centrepiece at an adult Christmas craft event at Hastings Library, while a mindful craft session at Crowborough Library on Tuesday, December 19 offers an escape from the stress of the festive season.

Seasonal drop-in craft sessions for families and festive Rhyme times are being held at libraries across the county throughout December including Battle, Eastbourne, Hailsham, Lewes, Seaford and Uckfield.

Football and social history author Daniel Gray will be discussing his book, ‘The silence of the stands: finding the joy in football's lost season’, which was longlisted for the 2023 Sports Book of the Year Award, at Hastings Library on Thursday, January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel will also talk about his new book, ‘Food of the Cods: how fish and chips made Britain’, which ponders the magic of the chip shop and the social history of fish and chips.

On Saturday, January 27 celebrate Veganuary with social media phenomenon, writer and cook Richard Makin at Crowborough and Hastings libraries.

The ‘School Night Vegan’ will be talking about his widely acclaimed book, ‘Anything You Can Cook, I Can Cook Vegan’ as well as answering questions and discussing his favourite recipes.

Also on January 27, Lewes Library, in association with Lewes Literary Society, will host writer, illustrator and cartoonist Chris Riddell in a celebration of the well-loved illustrator Raymond Briggs. At the event Chris will share anecdotes about being a student under Raymond and how he influenced his career.

Events are free but booking may be required. For more information visit the Events section on eastsussex.spydus.co.uk.