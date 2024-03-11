Free folk dancing morning for St Leonards over 55s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free session is part of First Time for Everything, a community health and wellbeing programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service. First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active.

Local folk musician, Holly Sheldrake, will lead the folk dancing morning which will be adapted for people of all abilities. A sandwich lunch will be available afterwards. The venue and event are fully accessible, and all are welcome. Comfortable shoes are recommended.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “No matter what our age or life stage, trying new things and being social and active are great for our brains and bodies. First Time for Everything is a fun, gentle and safe way to do exactly that. Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, there’s an exciting range of free activities on offer, all designed to support health and wellbeing.”

To register for a place at the First Time for Everything maypole dancing morning at St Matthews Church Hall, St Leonards on Sea, contact local Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Rachel Rich, on tel: 07918 377510 or email: [email protected]. Booking is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall, a free, online activity hub and community. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall helps people stay physically and mentally active, connected and having fun. There are more than 2,000 sessions available to view on-demand, from Art to Zumba, with new content added regularly. Sessions are livestreamed daily on Facebook, YouTube and X, formerly Twitter. Followers take part in real time or view on-demand. It is free to join and take part, and no sign in or subscription is required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering

To donate to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate.