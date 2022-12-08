A fantastic free light trail has opened in Bognor Regis where visitors can take a step into ‘Alice in Winterland’ at the town’s Hotham Park.

Hosted by Arun District Council, visitors will see the park aglow with an immersive light trail illuminating sections of the park, including the Alice in Wonderland sculptures that live there. And things will be getting ‘curiouser and curiouser’ for youngsters with a scavenger hunt through the woody pathways to find the characters.

The free Alice in Winterland attraction will run until Saturday, December 24 from 4pm – 9pm and on certain days, the adventure golf will reinvent itself as glow golf and the miniature train will be lit up and going full steam ahead as part of the magical experience.

The illuminated trail will lead you into the park from the Bognor Regis ice-rink which is located in the London Road lorry park this year.

Once inside the park, Hotham Park Café will be open - with many other fantastic cafés and restaurants just a short walk away in the town centre.

There will also be a special fun day event in the park from midday to 4pm on December 11, with face painting, music from Sussex Steel and a scavenger hunt run by Freedom Leisure.

Councillor Shaun Gunner, Leader of Arun District Council, said: “The people of Bognor Regis wanted something more and the ‘Alice in Winterland’ feature provides an added entertainment factor. We’re also

delighted to have the popular ice-rink back for this year, located alongside Hotham Park in the London Road lorry park so that we could join the two events and offer something bigger and better, while we work to develop the area around the Regis Centre. Together, the two attractions offer residents and visitors a fantastic Christmassy experience.

“We would encourage visitors to make a day of it and spend some time visiting all the shops, restaurants and attractions in the town centre and along the promenade so they can enjoy all there is on offer in Bognor Regis.

“If Alice in Winterland proves to be popular, we hope to build on this magical experience in future years.”

Hotham Park illumination trail Taking a step into Alice in Winterland.

