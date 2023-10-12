There’s some fright-fully good fun in store at Halloween events in Eastbourne this autumn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spooky season kicks off over the half term holidays with a variety of scary mazes, frightful parties, monster hits on the dancefloor and creepy trails galore.

Starting at The Beachy Head Story, Spooky Specimens runs from Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, October 29 giving visitors of all ages the opportunity to search for spooky and gruesome plants around the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition trail is free for people to explore the weirdness of Witch’s Hair and Doll’s Eye plants. There are also drop-in workshops with mushroom craft making on Tuesday 24 and Friday 27 October. Both sessions are from 10.30am to12.30pm and the cost is £2.50.

Most Popular

There’s some fright-fully good fun in store at Halloween events in Eastbourne this autumn. Picture: Visit Eastbourne

Following the Beachy Head Marathon on 21 to 22 October, keen stargazers can get a glimpse of galaxies far, far away… through the telescopes of Eastbourne Astronomical Society on Saturday 21 October in a free event from 6 – 8pm at The Beachy Head Story.

On Tuesday, October 24, little monsters can go wild at the Bandstand’s first ever Kids Halloween Disco Party with DJ Oli and DJ Jay. Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start and early bird tickets cost £5 per adult and £6 per child.

Pontypandy comes to Eastbourne on Thursday, October 26 as Fireman Sam takes to the Congress Theatre stage at 12pm, in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show. Or for fun for all the family, the Superstars of Wrestling will be on show at the Royal Hippodrome on Sunday 22 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s party time at the Stage Door on Saturday October 28 when the Compton Street pub hosts a Halloween Party from 8pm. Music will be provided by Bedraggled, with themed spooky cocktails, and partygoers are encouraged to dress up in fancy dress.

The frightful party atmosphere continues at Eastbourne Bandstand, also on the evening of Saturday 28 October with a Halloween concert by The Zoots, ending in a season firework finale. The tribute show will feature all the hits of the last 50 years in a spook-tastic night of music from a host of eras and an array of artists everyone knows and loves. Doors open at 7pm and the 90-minute show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £11 for adults and £9 for children purchased in advance.

Half Term Horrors return to Knockhatch Adventure Park, featuring the interactive Sherlock Holmes Experience in a problem solving journey through the streets of London, alongside the Big Top Spooky Circus and Containment Horror Maze

Drusillas Shriek Week returns with live action maze adventure in Mummy Mayhem, meet creepy crawlies in Spider’s Den or venture through Haunted Heights to meet the resident witches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half term also marks the final week of the Eastbourne Sightseeing Bus before the end of its 2023 season, and Sunday 29 October is the day for last chance rides at Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway Park before the trains are tucked away for the winter.