The National Trust is holding Easter trails across Sussex and here’s everything you need to know.

West Sussex:

Nymans - March 25-April 16, £3 per trail

Trail ticket includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance Certified dairy or vegan and Free From* chocolate egg.

From blossom trees to bug-hotels; butterflies to bluebells - there’s lots to see and do.

Standen House and Garden - March 25-April 16

On the trail this year, you and the kids can enjoy traditional activities like sack races, boules, hook a duck, hula hooping, and tug of war. In the house, spend time spotting the hidden Easter Eggs in the Arts and Crafts interiors of this much-loved family home.

Petworth House - April 1-10, £3 per trail

Petworth’s Easter trail takes you on a spring adventure through its glorious 18th-century Pleasure Garden. Collect your map and get cracking to find 10 fun activities to complete. There are winding paths and spring flowers, old stone monuments to explore and amazing views to discover as you track down animal- and flower-themed games, crafts and puzzles.

Uppark House and Garden, near Petersfield - April 1-16, £3 per trail

You’ll be exploring through woods, gardens and meadows at this beautiful place high up on the South Downs. Uppark’s Easter trail is jam-packed with activities for fun family challenges.

East Sussex:

Sheffield Park and Garden - April 1-16, £3 per trail

Follow the trail around the gardens and head over the parkland to Ringwood Toll to discover the natural play trail nestled in the woodland - make dens, climb trees, and explore.

Bateman’s, Burwash - April 1-16, £3 per trail

The former home of Rudyard Kipling. As you make your way along the trail, join in with Edwardian children’s games that the Kipling children might have played, and enjoy the blossom and blooms in the spring garden.

Bodiam Castle, near Robertsbridge - April 1-16, £3 per trail

Hop along to medieval Bodiam Castle this Easter to find a frog-themed Easter trail around the castle and grounds.

Lamb House, Rye - April 1-16, £3 per trail

Nestled in the heart of Rye, the house boasts literary links with former residents including Henry James and EF Benson. Outside, the walled gardens will be bursting into life as the spring bulbs bring colour and fragrance.

