Full steam ahead for vintage vehicles and classic cars at Eastbourne's Magnificent Motors
Also joining the line-up of classic and vintage vehicles will be a selection of Triumph TR6s – many of which have been owned by the same owners since new for the last 50 years - a 1972 Fiat 124 Sports Spider, 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Veloce and a 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 MkI.
Magnificent Motors returns to the Western Lawns on Saturday and Sunday 4 and 5 May with more than 600 motors on display across two days, alongside funfair attractions, a seafront market, food outlets and bar. The show runs from 10am to 5pm each day.
Renowned as the largest free motoring extravaganza along the south coast, Magnificent Motors is organised by Eastbourne Borough Council and features members of motoring enthusiasts’ clubs as well as individual classic car owners and a display of the latest EV technology from Caffyns VW, the Birchwood Group and Group 1 BMW Hailsham.
Many of the vehicles taking part in the motoring spectacular have a rich history. One of only two 1959 Edsel Corsair convertibles in the UK will be on show - only 1,324 models were ever manufactured.
Also appearing at the show will be a 1968 ex-Metropolitan Police Panda, owned by a former police officer who originally drove it brand new while working for the force, and a 1988 Austin Metro bought on eBay which has been lovingly restored.
An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “For many years now Magnificent Motors has been the ultimate must-see free motoring extravaganza in the south east and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for visitors to view a unique selection of vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and more and have the chance to look under the bonnets and chat to the owners too.
“As always, Magnificent Motors acts as a springboard for a packed schedule of events taking place in Eastbourne and is a great start to the summer.”
