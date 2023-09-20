Funeral director hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning in Polegate this September
Haine & Son Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field invites the Polegate community to its ‘Macmillan Coffee Morning’, a charity fundraiser to support people living with cancer.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, CPJ Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community. They are privileged and proud to play an active role in communities they serve.
Please see details of the event below:
- Date: Friday, 29th September
- Location: 65 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AH
- Contact: 01323489127