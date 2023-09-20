BREAKING
Funeral director hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning in Polegate this September

Haine & Son Funeral Directors, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field invites the Polegate community to its ‘Macmillan Coffee Morning’, a charity fundraiser to support people living with cancer.
By Charlotte RushforthContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, CPJ Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community. They are privileged and proud to play an active role in communities they serve.

Please see details of the event below:

  • Date: Friday, 29th September
  • Location: 65 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AH
  • Contact: 01323489127
