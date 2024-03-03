Gardening expert to help growers' plants to flourish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former head gardener and grounds manager at Ashburnham Place, near Battle, will be at the site off St Helens Road, Hastings, from 11am to 12noon.

The greenhouse will be open from10.30am to 1.30pm for visitors to swap seeds and to donate or buy plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry is free.Rhod will also be promoting his talk about the history of greenhouses and walled gardens which will be at Hastings Museum's Durbar Hall on Thursday, March 14, at 2.30pm.