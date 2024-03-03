Gardening expert to help growers' plants to flourish
Gardeners can bring their questions and queries to Alexandra Park Greenhouse on Saturday, March 9, when expert Rhod Jones will be offering advice.
The former head gardener and grounds manager at Ashburnham Place, near Battle, will be at the site off St Helens Road, Hastings, from 11am to 12noon.
The greenhouse will be open from10.30am to 1.30pm for visitors to swap seeds and to donate or buy plants.
Entry is free.Rhod will also be promoting his talk about the history of greenhouses and walled gardens which will be at Hastings Museum's Durbar Hall on Thursday, March 14, at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 from our-greenhouse.org or at the door.