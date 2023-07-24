Get 2-for-1 entry to Michelham Priory House and Gardens when you travel with Cuckmere Buses

Run by Cuckmere Buses, this will be the first time Michelham Priory is accessible by bus, making it easier for visitors who don’t drive to experience the beauty and heritage of this enchanting location. Available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the new bus route, Bus Route 48, will stop directly outside Michelham Priory House & Gardens.
A Special Offer for Visitors
To celebrate this milestone, Michelham Priory is thrilled to offer 2-for-1 admission to all visitors traveling on Bus Route 48. Just show your bus ticket or Cuckmere Buses bus pass to the team at the Gatehouse, and visitors will receive 2-for-1 entry.
A Greener Choice
The introduction of Bus Route 48 provides visitors with a green way to access this cherished heritage site. By choosing public transport, guests can contribute to the preservation of the environment while enjoying a memorable visit.
Annie Wills, Head of Operations at Sussex Past said: “We are thrilled that Cuckmere Buses has introduced the new Bus Route 48, allowing more people to discover the historical charm of Michelham Priory House & Gardens. Our 2-for-1 admission offer is our way of sharing this excitement with our passengers. By offering sustainable transport options, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint while promoting a greener way to explore the wonders of our heritage site.“
More about Michelham Priory
Michelham Priory is steeped in history dating back to 1229. The rooms have been set out to reflect its use over its history including medieval monks, Tudors, Victorians and World War Two. Since 1959 it has been under the stewardship of The Sussex Archaeological Society.
|Michelham Priory boasts beautiful gardens and stunning views of the surrounding countryside, making it a perfect place for a leisurely stroll.
The priory dates back to 1229 and sits in the middle of a medieval moated island.
There are seven acres of grounds to explore, featuring spring flowers, a vegetable plot and a physic garden, which contains herbs used for healing in the medieval period.
Visitors can explore 800 years of history on the site, with a focus on Tudors, Victorians and World War Two.
Visitors can explore the historic house and glorious gardens, have fun in the children’s play area and enjoy a picnic on the lawns, or try homemade cakes and lunches in the café.
Plan your visit
Michelham Priory House & Gardens is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm, with the new bus service operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Admission is £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £6.50. Under 5s go free.
Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.
Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society can visit Michelham Priory and any of our other heritage sites in Sussex for free.
Cuckmere Buses 2-for-1 offer terms and conditions
2-for-1 offer admits entry for two visitors for the price of one.
Lower priced ticket goes free, not to be used in conjunction with any other offer, available only on arrival at the ticket desk. Visitors seeking this offer must present a bus ticket/bus pass from Cuckmere Buses.
Valid only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.