Get 2-for-1 entry to Michelham Priory House and Gardens when you travel with Cuckmere Buses

A Greener Choice

The introduction of Bus Route 48 provides visitors with a green way to access this cherished heritage site. By choosing public transport, guests can contribute to the preservation of the environment while enjoying a memorable visit.

Annie Wills, Head of Operations at Sussex Past said: “We are thrilled that Cuckmere Buses has introduced the new Bus Route 48, allowing more people to discover the historical charm of Michelham Priory House & Gardens. Our 2-for-1 admission offer is our way of sharing this excitement with our passengers. By offering sustainable transport options, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint while promoting a greener way to explore the wonders of our heritage site.“