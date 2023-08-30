Get creative on the Downs with Changing Chalk

The Downs at Butts Brow will come under the spotlight in September as members of the public have the chance to get creative and discover more about our natural and archaeological landscape.

On Saturday 16 September, the Creativity on the Downs with Changing Chalk event will take place at Butts Brow, Willingdon with a series of free walks and activities on offer.

Members of the public can take part in walks focussing on either the archaeology or ecology, get hands on with archaeological finds, discover 17th century fleece wrangling, or take part in photography and drawing workshops with opportunities to learn and interpret the landscape.

Organised by Eastbourne Borough Council’s Heritage Eastbourne team, the National Trust and the Railway Land Wildlife Trust, the event is part of the Changing Chalk partnership supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, players of People’s Postcode Lottery and The Linbury Trust.

Butts Brow

Changing Chalk is a multi-partner, multi-project initiative led by the National Trust with the aim of restoring lost habitats, bringing histories to life, and providing new experiences in the outdoors.

By connecting nature, people and heritage across a 458 sq. km area of the eastern South Downs, the internationally significant landscape can be restored and protected for today and all our tomorrows.

From 10am–4pm on the day, visitors can have a go at chalk carving using flint and natural dyes, find out how flint tools are made, make their own felt and get hands on with archaeology found in the area.

Members of the public can help create art and textiles to interpret these extraordinary Downland stories and take part in a wildlife survey.

There will also be a chance to walk in the footsteps of Eastbourne’s (pre)historic residents and explore the incredible ecology in guided walks at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety said, “Butts Brow is a hugely popular destination for residents and visitors alike and this is a unique opportunity to discover the history behind the area.

“Thanks to the Changing Chalk Project, people can take part in a variety of activities with something for everyone.”