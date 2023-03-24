A Brighton leisure centre is set to stage one of its biggest community events for many years.

The giants of the grappling game will invade the Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 1, for an American Rumble Wrestling Spectacular.

The event, aimed specifically at a family audience, is being presented by the UK’s leading matchmakers for British wrestling, Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling audiences for five decades since their first show at Hove Town Hall in 1987.

The last time Moulsecoomb hosted a big wrestling show was in the early 1990’s when the top of the bill was Big Daddy. Now fans can enjoy seeing a new generation of colourful characters who represent the stars of today.

Karl Atlas (left) is one of stars appearing at Moulsecoomb

The highlight of Saturday’s show will be the rumble, a battle royal in which the wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.

The programme will also include tag-team and solo bouts, and among the big names taking part will be “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas and the new heavyweight sensation Samson, who will meet in a battle of the giants during the run-up to the main event.

The line-up will also include a trio of Premier Wrestling Federation champions fighting it out for the king of the ring crown, Brighton’s Barry Cooper, Jordon Breaks, from Hove, and the 2022 Rumblemania Trophy winner David Lovejoy, from Worthing.