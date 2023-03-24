Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
25 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Get ready for a rumble in Moulsecoomb as leisure centre is set to stage one of its biggest community events for many years

A Brighton leisure centre is set to stage one of its biggest community events for many years.

By John FreemantleContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT

The giants of the grappling game will invade the Moulsecoomb Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 1, for an American Rumble Wrestling Spectacular.

The event, aimed specifically at a family audience, is being presented by the UK’s leading matchmakers for British wrestling, Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling audiences for five decades since their first show at Hove Town Hall in 1987.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The last time Moulsecoomb hosted a big wrestling show was in the early 1990’s when the top of the bill was Big Daddy. Now fans can enjoy seeing a new generation of colourful characters who represent the stars of today.

Most Popular
    Karl Atlas (left) is one of stars appearing at Moulsecoomb
    Karl Atlas (left) is one of stars appearing at Moulsecoomb
    Karl Atlas (left) is one of stars appearing at Moulsecoomb

    The highlight of Saturday’s show will be the rumble, a battle royal in which the wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The programme will also include tag-team and solo bouts, and among the big names taking part will be “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas and the new heavyweight sensation Samson, who will meet in a battle of the giants during the run-up to the main event.

    The line-up will also include a trio of Premier Wrestling Federation champions fighting it out for the king of the ring crown, Brighton’s Barry Cooper, Jordon Breaks, from Hove, and the 2022 Rumblemania Trophy winner David Lovejoy, from Worthing.

    Tickets for the Moulsecoomb show from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366, including discounts for advance bookings and family tickets.

    BrightonTickets