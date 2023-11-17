Get set for the NCT Parents In Mind Santa Dash in Hastings

Get ready to DASH through the winter wonderland of Hastings with your little ones for a jolly good time! NCT Parents in Mind is thrilled to announce the NCT Parents in Mind Santa Dash , a delightful and heartwarming event for dads in Hastings and the surrounding areas, taking place on December 10th, 2023, from 9am to 11am.

The NCT Parents in Mind Santa Dash is a festive extravaganza designed to bring dads together, celebrate the holiday season, and create unforgettable memories. This event is open to dads, kids, and partners too! We encourage everyone to join us for a fantastic morning of merriment and community spirit.

Event Details:

Date: December 10th, 2023

Come and join for our Christmas extravaganza!

Time: 09:00 - 11:00

Meeting Point: Azure on Hastings Sea Front

Finale Location: Stade Hall on Hastings Sea Front

Cost: Absolutely FREE!

The NCT Parents in Mind Santa Dash is a casual, friendly race suitable for all ages and abilities. Participants are welcome to go at their own pace, whether they prefer walking, jogging, pushing, or running. The total distance of the dash is approximately 1.7 miles, ensuring that it's achievable and enjoyable for everyone.

But that's not all! As a sweet reward for your efforts, all dash participants will be greeted at Stade Hall with warm hot drinks and delectable mince pies to replenish their spirits and satisfy their taste buds.

This event is an ideal opportunity for dads to connect, celebrate the holiday season in a joyful and active way, and for Parents in Mind to showcase some of the amazing DASH (Dads: Actively, Supportively Heard) programmes for dads available across East Sussex. So, don your Santa hats, wrap up warm, and bring your holiday cheer to the NCT Parents in Mind Santa Dad DASH!

Please mark your calendars for December 10th, 2023, and join us for this heartwarming event. We can't wait to see you there!

To register, please contact [email protected] or call 07707171709!

About NCT Parents in Mind:

NCT Parents in Mind is a local organisation dedicated to supporting families caring for a new baby across East Sussex.