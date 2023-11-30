BREAKING

Getting crafty at St John's!

St John's Christmas craft and gifts fair promises to be the place for festive fun and shopping.
By Clare CooperContributor
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Christmas treasures have their own stall alongside local crafts, games, tombola and holly wreath making. Mulled wine, cakes and a coffee shop ensure plenty of refreshments for everyone.

Come along on Saturday 9 December, 10 am to 1 pm, St John's Church Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards.

