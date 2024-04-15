"Getting people talking about family issues”

Tig Savage (contributed pic)

Mother-of-three Tig Savage returns to Brighton following the sell-out success of her debut show. As she says, she had her audience crying and laughing when she performed Every Wrong Direction, a one-woman tragicomedy at the Brighton Toy and Model Museum in 2019.

The 56-year-old talks candidly about growing up with an absent father in the 1970s, having her first child at the age of 18, struggling with motherhood, adventures in France and battling an overwhelming laundry heap.

Tig said: “I got a standing ovation both nights. I’m delighted it was such a success and really hope to turn it into a mission – to get people talking about their families, their pain and their positive moments so that we may all eventually grow up and move on together.

" I believe that many of our problems as a society could be addressed by healing our childhood wounds and doing better as we raise the next generations. Since the first version, I’ve almost died twice, been diagnosed with ADHD and discovered dark truths about my father so there is even more room for discussion.

"Studies have shown that writing about our trauma is a very effective way to begin recovering, I hope to inspire others to write. It can be bleak, but it doesn’t have to be. I do cover some dark topics but always bounce back with humour. It's great therapy, both for me and for my audience, it seems.”

Tig will perform at Ironworks Studios, Brighton on April 17. Tickets and more details on www.everywrongdirection.co.uk

