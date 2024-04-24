Glynde Place Classical Concert Series 2024 begins
Spokeswoman Kim Muckle said: “Laura is one of the finest and most talented young musicians to give a recital at Glynde Place, giving local people the opportunity to see and hear her in one of the most beautiful 15th-century manor houses in the area. She is already established on the international stage, giving recitals and performances worldwide, and ranks as one of the world’s leading instrumentalists. She was selected by the BBC as Young musician of the Year when she was just 15 in 2012 and has since developed a reputation as one of the leading cellists of her generation.
“Laura’s recent engagements include concerts with leading international orchestras in Moscow, Amsterdam, Zurich, Prague, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, New York and Baltimore. Engagements with UK orchestras includes performances with the Philharmonic, BBC Scottish Symphony, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the Royal and BBC Philharmonic Orchestras.
“Jâms Coleman, a Welsh pianist, performs as a soloist, chamber musician and accompanist. He regularly plays at major festivals in the UK and abroad, the BBC Proms and accompanies many of the leading singers and instrumentalists for recording radio and broadcast recitals. He was a fellow at The Royal Academy of Music and was a musical director conducting fifteen performances of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin across Wales. He is the artistic director of a new concert series in St Clement Danes Church in Central London.”