Glynde Place Classical Concert Series 2024 begins

Spokeswoman Kim Muckle said: “Laura is one of the finest and most talented young musicians to give a recital at Glynde Place, giving local people the opportunity to see and hear her in one of the most beautiful 15th-century manor houses in the area. She is already established on the international stage, giving recitals and performances worldwide, and ranks as one of the world’s leading instrumentalists. She was selected by the BBC as Young musician of the Year when she was just 15 in 2012 and has since developed a reputation as one of the leading cellists of her generation.