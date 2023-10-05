Go pumpkin picking this weekend at Sharnfold Farm
Here is a great opportunity to pick your own pumpkin this weekend.
Sharnfold Farm - situated on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross - is staging two Pumpkin Picking weekends, on October 7/8 and then again on October 14/15, from 9am until 4pm both days.
Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "With Halloween fast approaching, what better way to get you in the mood than picking your own pumpkin.
"The weather forecast is looking fantastic this weekend, so why not come and join us."
Tickets are available from the Sharnfold Farm Shop on the day - no pre-booking is needed.