Goodwood Revival recreates the glamour of the glory days of motor racing at the circuit.

Revival is a celebration of motor racing, vintage living and fashion.

When is it?

Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

Goodwood Revival 2021

Most Popular

Where is it?

Goodwood Motor Circuit, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PH

What is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwood Revival showcases some of the most exquisite classic cars, motorcycles and planes in a weekend of historic racing.

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa at Goodwood Revival 2021.

It celebrates the halcyon days of motor racing with the accompanying glamour of 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

Is there a dress code?

It isn't compulsory but guests are asked to dress in fashions from 1948 until 1966.

If you qualify for central Paddock access a jacket and tie is necessary for gentlemen, and a dress or suit for the ladies.

Settrington Cup

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be judges going around during the weekend ready to judge the 'best dressed' at the event.

What can I expect at the event?

This year, the Track Opening Parade will see a stacked contingent of up to 200 motorcycles take to the Motor Circuit to kick off the on-track activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be 15 races that will fill the timetable of the 2023 Goodwood Revival, which celebrates its 25th anniversary.

2021 Goodwood Revival

On track, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy celebrates its 70th annviersary, and will run as the two-driver sunset race to kick off the competitive actions for teh weekend. Expect to see Aston Martin DB3S, Jaguar XK120, Frazer Nash, Austin Healey, Jaguar C-Type and more racing with some celebrity drivers thrown in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other races include the Goodwood Trophy, for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars of the 1930s and 1940s, Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy for 1960s Grand Prix motorcycles, the Chichester cup and Richmond & Gordon Trophies.

Revive & Thrive Village returns, with a range of workshops, demonstrations, talks and exhibitions.

The village is a celebration of vintage and second-hand treasures, and the people who repurpose pre-loved possessions.

This year Revival will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Lotus with a showcase of 75 historic cars that will pay homage to “The Chapman Years”, from the marque’s foundation by Colin Chapman in 1948 until his death in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lotus name will be celebrated throughout the weekend, and among the headline cars will be the Lotus 18 that took the first win for a Lotus-built car in F1 at the 1960 Monaco Grand Prix with Sir Stirling Moss.

Hot Rods

Away from the track, visitors can also enjoy the display at March Motor Works. This year the display will include a Rolls-Royce Phantom 2 Continental, BMW 28 GMC1, and an R5 motorcycle which belongs to The Duke of Richmond himself, whose grandfather bought it in 1936.

What is Over The Road?

It is open from Thursday, September 7.

It is fun for all the family with a vintage fairground, Revival High Street or live music and dancing. Also don’t miss the Revival Cinema presented by Sky Cinema.

You do need an admission ticket to access Over the Road on the day of your visit.

Who can I see at the event?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past there has been drivers from the world of Formula 1 such as World Champions Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, alongside former and current IndyCar drivers Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

People spotted at the event include former model Jodie Kidd, Spice Girl Geri Horner, Take That’s Howard Donald, DJ Chris Evans and last year saw Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa made a surprise appearance at the event.

Can I park at the event?

Car parks – Parking is free and open from 0700hrs each day. Please note that all parking will be in grass fields and appropriate footwear is recommended. Overnight parking/camping will not be permitted in any car park.

Motorcycle parking – Hard standing for motorcycle parking is available in car park A for customers arriving from the North and East, and car park C is for customers arriving from the West and South. Helmet storage is also available. Parking on approach roads at any time will not be permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disabled parking – On nearing the event, standard yellow road signs marked with a disabled symbol will direct you to a dedicated parking area in Car Park D, from where you can access the event through Gate 12. Please note that this car park is only available to blue badge holders. There are courtesy shuttles in all car parks to give assistance to those unable to walk to the event entrances. Electric and manual wheelchairs can be booked in advance from Shopmobility who are situated by the disabled parking in Car Park D (call 0300 500 8085 for details).

Displaying your carYou may be able to park your vehicle in the Revival Car Show, for tax-exempt or pre-66 vehicles. This car park is free to book, however will sell out in advance. If you own a pre-1966 vehicle, you can apply to display your car in our Hawthorn Parking area, located inside the Motor Circuit and on the Lavant Straight.

Can I camp at the event?

Yes! Goodwood offers convenient camping options which are only a stone’s throw away from the Revival event. Located in the surrounding fields, you can choose a pitch with or without electric hook up and all pitches are 9 x 7 metres.

Can I bring a picnic? Will there be places to get food and drink?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, you can bring your own picnic into the Revival and a reasonable amount of alcohol is permitted. Alcohol is not allowed in any of the Enclosures or Paddocks.

As well as Goodwood's Farmer, Butcher, Chef Restaurant at the Goodwood Hotel, there are other restaurants which can be pre-booked in advance including Richmond Lawn.

There will be catering stands throughout Goodwood Revival, with everything from sandwiches, burgers and pasties to street food and baked goods available.

Do I need to bring cash?

No, Revival offers a fully cashless service.

All payments can be made using the following methods:

All major contactless debit and credit cards, with chip and pin applying for purchases over £30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile and wearable payment, including Apple Pay and Google Pay

Goodwood gift card – Goodwood gift cards will be accepted at the Goodwood Hotel restaurants only.

Can I get public transport?

A Stagecoach bus runs from Chichester station to the Goodwood Motor Circuit from 7am until 11pm each day with tickets for the service available on the day.

How do I get tickets?

Children aged 12 and under do not require an admission ticket but must be accompanied by an adult and are required to wear a wristband, on which you can write your phone number. Wristbands must be ordered in advance online, or by calling our Ticket Office.A reduced 'Young Person' price ticket is available for 13-21 year olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday tickets have now sold out. Only Friday and Sunday tickets remain, to view availability visit the website

Please note that official tickets are only available from www.goodwood.com

It is not possible to buy tickets on the day, and there will be no admission without a ticket.