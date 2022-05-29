Adorable dogs, a fantastically inventive programme of activities and a host of stars – including Kevin McCloud, Julia Bradbury, James Middleton, and Hugh Bonneville – ensured that the first Goodwoof on May 28 and 29 was a roaring success.

More than 12,000 people and many more dogs of all shapes and sizes filled the grounds of Goodwood Estate in West Sussex for the launch of Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare; an exciting new event celebrating everything we love about our four-legged friends.

The two-day extravaganza opened with an iconic parade of over 240 spaniels; the breed celebrated at this year's first event. Led by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, James Middleton and ITV's Julia Bradbury, and Radzi Chinyanganya, the fabulous celebration kick-started a day where supreme showmanship and spellbinding canine competition came to the fore.

The Duke of Richmond at Goodwoof

The Disc Dog World Champion, Adrian Stocia, got proceedings underway in the Action Sports Arena, with daring freestyle acrobatics staring charismatic terrier Icaro and border collies Inu and Iris. The adrenaline-fuelled competition continued, Britain's best Cani Sports combinations went head-to-head across the weekend, navigating a taxing one-kilometre course taking in the picturesque terrain of the rolling South Downs, with Howard Clark and Duke alongside Georgina Lambert and Queen Bee winning their respective categories.

The need for speed didn't stop there; the scintillating flyball knockout tournament wowed the bustling crowd who were packed three deep in the main area, while those that wished to test out their own dogs' skills could enter into the 50m fastest dog dash which proved hugely popular with contestants including the likes of tennis ace Johanna Konta and dog Bono.

For those inspired by the professionals, an array of complimentary sporting disciplines was available to dip into; Have-a-Go presented by Animal Friends offered something to suit every dog's energy level, and some were arguably more willing than others. Exploring the Agility course, hopping the flyball hurdles, and trying out the ball herding bonanza of Treibball were all on offer.

Incredible handling harmony was observed in Heelwork to Music, where Anne Shuker curated an enchanting display with Freckle. Border Collie, Jonah showed poise under the careful commands of champion sheepdog handler Ricky Hutchinson guiding the sheep with patience through the gates.

Aside from awe-inspiring exhibition moments and have-a-go elements a multitude of activities for those that enjoyed calmer surrounds could be experienced; Dog Yoga, Meditation, Pilates, and Soundbathing in the Studio presented by Randox Health could all be enjoyed for a restorative repose. Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey fame, and Anne Robinson hosted Literary Corner, reading a plethora of dog tails.

Best known for his role as the Earl of Grantham, Hugh Bonneville commented; "It's a wonderful event. I still get butterflies whether I am on stage, on set or reading stories. The Duke should be proud of what has been achieved here, and if it's anything like Goodwood's other world-leading motorsport and horseracing events, it will only get bigger."

To culminate a fabulous weekend, the exceptional Barkitecture competition presented by Mastercard united the world's best architects and designers raising a phenomenal £30,150 for Goodwoof's charity partner; Dogs Trust.

The competition and subsequent auction run by Bonhams featured a fantastic one-off collection of dog kennels from genii, including Jony Ive and Marc Newson, Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners, and Linley, to name a few.

After much deliberation on Sunday afternoon from the panel of judges which included Kevin McCloud of Grand Designs, comedian Bill Bailey, Design Museum CEO, Stephen Bayley, and President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, the competition winner was announced as Bonehenge, designed by Bird Portchmouth Russum. Fortified dog bones were forged from timber to encapsulate a perfect dog's den.

In the much-anticipated auction, it was Doge House crafted by David Linley that stole the show with a flurry of bids culminating in the hammer going down at £6,000 for the plywood palazoo, featuring something every dog desires – cosy, warm, and gothic.

Chair of judges Kevin McCloud said: "The entrants of this competition are truly unique and architecturally handsome. I haven't seen anything like this before, and it was an honour to be involved.

"Multiple criteria were taken into account in the judging, sustainability, sensory soundness and of course superb design. Bonehenge ticked all the boxes for us, it's light and airy and principally wholly sustainable. With a 50-year guarantee, it doubles up in terms of functionality to collect rainwater for your dog to drink."

From play and pampering, trails and treats, to wellness and nutrition, Goodwoof was a feast of family-friendly fun, equally suited to those with a dog and those without.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon commented: "The inaugural Goodwoof has been a fabulous success, over the last two days it's wonderful to see thousands of people enjoying the grounds of the Goodwood Estate.

"Each generation of my family has been besotted by their canine companions and more than a few were known for spending far more time and money on their dogs than they did on their friends and guests.