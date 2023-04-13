A unique competition showcasing kennel architecture will return to Goodwood's ultimate dog day out, Goodwoof, this year.

‘Back with a bark’ for 2023 is Britain’s leading kennel design competition: Barkitecture presented by Mastercard.

The competition, which is a brainchild of Kevin McCloud MBE and The Duke of Richmond, sees some of the world’s most renowned architects turning their talents to designing some ‘pawsome’ kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘A Companion Piece – Dogs at Work,’ and Goodwoof has invited the crème de la crème of the design industry to showcase their skills.

Most Popular

A unique competition showcasing kennel architecture will return to Goodwood's ultimate dog day out, Goodwoof, this year. Photo: Toby Adamson.

'Dogs at Work' asks entrants to consider the important role dogs play in our lives and how much they contribute to our wellbeing, whilst re-examining the spaces we create for them in our homes and workplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing for the ‘Kennel Design Award’, registered architects and design practices have been able to choose between creating either a single or a double occupancy kennel, with a budget of £250.

Each kennel will then be auctioned on the Sunday of the event, with all funds going to Goodwoof’s official charity partner Pets As Therapy.

This year, the event hopes to build on the success of the 2022 competition where a phenomenal £30,150 was raised for Dogs Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Kevin McCloud MBE, said: "Barkitecture is an architecture competition in pursuit of one thing: the finest, most innovative 21st Century ideas for kennels. I’m looking forward to seeing how our entrants explore the relationship between our canine friends and their physical environment, as well as kennel technology, animal welfare and sustainability.”

The architects and design practices taking part in 2023 are:

• Coffey Architects Fetch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Foster + Partners Architectural design and engineering Barc

• George and James Architects Ltd The Agility Desk

• Gianni Botsford Architects BASK!

• Hall+ Bednarczyk architects Wig Wag

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Hawkes Architecture The Dogs

• Henning Stummel Architects Nomad London

• Hopkins Architects The Hound Lounge

• KnoxBhavan Architects Juno’s Jig

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Linley The Birch Bark Cabin from Barley Court

• Marc Newson and Sir Jony Ive

• Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) The Poochchair

• Sanei + Hopkins Architects Ltd Chaise Lounge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Sebastian Conran Associates Bowowhaus

• Tsuruta Architects Dogxytocin Ring

Last year’s judges, led by Kevin McCloud, included comedian Bill Bailey, Design Museum CEO Stephen Bayley, and President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed.

Birds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portchmouth Russum Architect’s Bonehenge was selected as the winning kennel – created from fortified timber dog bones, the elliptical design was inspired by its occupant Illy’s (Blue Roan Cocker Spaniel) hereditary characteristic of circling prior to settling down to rest.

Children aged four to 12 years can also get involved this year with Goodwoof’s Junior Barkitechture Competition, which invites them to design a kennel in which to share part of the school day with their favourite dog.

Kevin McCloud will select the winning kennel which will be built and displayed for all visitors to Goodwoof to enjoy. Find out more, including how to enter here.

Goodwoof, presented by MARS Petcare, returns to The Kennels on the Goodwood Estate on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 – 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating all things canine, it offers a superb day out for dog owners and lovers of all ages, and includes a variety of activities and moments within the ticket price.

Children aged 12 and under – and dogs – go free, making it the perfect family day out.

Barkitecture joins many attractions set to take the event by storm this year amongst world-class competitions, trials, demonstrations and workshops for everyone and their four-legged friends!

Other highlights around the event include Fido’s Lido, Literary Corner, Chien Charmant, the Wellness Centre presented by MARS Petcare and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad