Graylingwell Park to host Summer Street Party

The event has been organised by the Chichester Community Development Trust and will offer family entertainment and activities, as well as the chance to try a range of wellbeing activities on offer in and around Chichester.

The event will feature stalls representing local businesses and organisations, a children’s play area and bounce park, a dog show, and live music from local young musicians thanks to Ovation Music.

A touring musical production – ‘The Adventures of Florence and the Mermaid’s Tears’ – will teach young people about plastic pollution and inspire them to care for the planet.

Graylingwell Park is set to host a Summer Street Party on Saturday, July 16.

Chichester Community Development Trust will also be celebrating local primary school pupils who took part in a competition to create an artwork or sculpture using recycled materials, which will be judged by a panel of local artists.