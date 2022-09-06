Great British Bake Off: Meet the East Sussex baker

The Great British Bake Off (GBBO) is back on our screens next week.

Thirteen bakers will be faced with challenges over the 10-week series. Among those is 34-year-old Janusz, a personal assistant working in a local school.

Janusz said: “Being on GBBO was something I never thought I would be able to achieve. It was my third attempt and it was actually my boyfriend that applied for me each year without me knowing!

Great British Bake Off 2022: Janusz (photo by Mark Bourdillon)

"The audition process was so much fun and each year I became more and more determined to prove to myself that I could do it. When I got the call to confirm my place this year I was convinced I was being pranked! It was the biggest moment of my life so far and I was so proud of myself… but then the reality of what was coming sunk in and I put myself to work!”

Touching on the first week of filming, Janusz said: “The best memory I have of week one was initially walking into the tent. It was when it hit me that I really was going to be a part of GBBO 2022. They warned us that every year one person cries when walking into the tent. I joked with the group about placing bets on who it would be, I just never expected it to be me!”

Janusz thinks his baking strength is flavour but needs to work on time management.

See how he gets on when the first episode airs on Channel 4 on September 13 at 8pm.

Great British Bake Off 2022 (photo by Mark Bourdillon)