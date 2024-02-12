BREAKING

Gurkha fundraising in Ringmer - 24 February 10am-1pm in Ringmer Village Hall

More than a coffee morning, this super fundraising event is welcoming nearly 30 stalls- all local producers and makers.
By Marisa HayesContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organised by the irrepressible Joan Evett at Ringmer Village Hall, it's hoped that people will come with cash to support the stallholders and to raise money for the Gurkha Fund.

Please spread the word. The Village Hall is in the centre of the village, with some parking and on the 28 bus route. The Fair is open from 10-1 on Saturday 24 February.

List of stalls follows:

PosterPoster
Poster
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Art – local artist Bags & Bits Beaded Jewellery & CrochetDelphi Flowers Diamond Cottage Preserves Dried Flower arrangements Eleanor Ada's Button Box - Stitched gifts and eco-productsGift Sets Golden Ray Glass - Stained glass giftsGolf BallsGreetings Cards Handcrafted by Paula B JewelleryHoney & products from the Hive Jams, Chutneys, teddies, hats, bags and more Knitted Toys Local Colour - Naturally dyed wool, knits and kitsOdds & Ends Patchwork & Quilting Rascals Bric a BracSouth Coast Landscapes Stupid Egg Houseplants The Girls and Grandma's Cake Stall Vicky Mappin Designs - Stationery, HouseholdVive La Vida Eco Wilbur & Friends - Hand painted giftsWoodturning

    Related topics:Ringmer