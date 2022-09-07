Hailsham Boxing Club hosts open air tournament

The open air tournament went ahead on Saturday (September 3) at Bramley Farm.

The day included a total of 23 fights, a DJ, plus plenty of food and drink.

There was also an auction run by an external company which included signed gloves from Tyson Fury and Joe Calzaghe.

Sam Buchanan runs the boxing club and said clubs from far and wide came to the event including Blackpool, the Isle of Wight, and Southampton.

Sam said 480 people attended.

He said: “It was really good. It was stressful but a really successful day and we’ve had lots of good feedback already.

"We’ve done two smaller events in Hailsham but not to this scale.

“Next year we’ll go bigger.”

All photos by Sy Martin.

