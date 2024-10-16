Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham is gearing up for the return of the annual Guy Fawkes and Festival of Fire Celebrations in the town.

The Guy Fawkes and Festival of Fire Celebrations will be held on October 19 in Hailsham Town Centre from 7.30 pm to 10pm.

It will be the town’s 419th Guy Fawkes celebrations and will have marching bands, fancy dress, fireworks, a bonfire and a torchlight procession in the town centre.

The grand procession will form and up to 1,000 flaming torches will light the night sky as the massed societies make their way back through the town centre where the bonfire will be lit with torches from the procession and the traditional bonfire cry will be performed.

Street collections will also taking place during the event to help raise money for local charities, the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service and You Raise Me Up.

During the procession, access to the town centre will be closed between 7.30pm and 10pm.