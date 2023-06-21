At the exhibition we have over 150 lovely images with a full range of genres, landscape, travel, portraits, street photography etc. Do come in once you have done your shopping. You will be very welcome even if you have never taken a photo. You will have the opportunity to chat with other photographers.We were delighted to welcome the town Mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook, for a visit yesterday. He stayed for an hour and a half and said that he was very impressed bythe images.About our SocietyThe Society meets on Thursdays at 7.30pm from September until end of May, at The Hellingly Community Hub, BN27 4EP.The Society aims to provide members with a pleasant, social and welcoming environment in which they can enjoy, share and develop their photography.We have the opportunity to show our photography to the wider community of East Sussex at our Annual Audio Visual Colour Show in March and the Print Exhibition inJune. Some of us also put on our own mini exhibitions in the area.Meetings consist of lectures by visiting speakers, as well as our own members, competitions, workshops and photographic “battles” with other clubs (see the programme on our website for further details).One of the greatest benefits of the society is being able to share thoughts, technical problems and photographic experiences with people of a like mind, especially in ourdiscussion evenings. There are, however, always members who are willing to help through a photographic difficulty, or maybe you have a particular skill you are willingto share with us.I do encourage you to visit our website hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk.Bruce Broughton-TompkinsChairman, Hailsham Photographic Society